BUZZ-COMMENT-Embrace the new reality that China wants a strong yuan

The pace of yuan appreciation has drawn eyeballs to one of Asia's best-performing currencies this year, and it's about to get even more attention.

Chinese authorities announced Wednesday new draft rules that would further simplify the process for foreign investors to buy yuan-denominated bonds . That makes it even more likely that FTSE Russell will include them in its World Government Bond Index this month, ushering in more inflows and an even stronger yuan, which Beijing seems willing to tolerate.

The PBOC set Thursday's USD/CNY midpoint at 6.8319, close to forecasts, even as the Thomson Reuters yuan index crossed above its 100-day moving average. While the central bank continued to apply its dampening factor to the fixing, the adjustment was within expectations.

Prominent investment banks caught flat-footed by the unexpectedly strong yuan are revising forecasts , as the USD languishes amid fractious discussions over fresh U.S. stimulus funds and an ever-dovish Federal Reserve.

While some of the yuan's gains may already be priced-in , the potential for it to break a major technical threshold could attract more bulls. A Friday close below the 200-week moving average at 6.8127 will decisively skew the medium-term outlook for USD/CNY lower, with a 6.8000 break imminent.

