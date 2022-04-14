BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB's reluctance to change may drive euro down

April 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's reluctance to change monetary policy that has driven euro lower since 2013 should result in further losses.

Since former ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged to save the euro, the currency has dropped significantly and now the Federal Reserve is planning to raise interest rates quickly and substantially, pressure on the euro is likely to increase.

Currency investors, who have remained resolutely positive during the COVID-19 pandemic and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have been buying higher-yielding currencies, especially those of commodity producers and those that are free floating.

With U.S. rates set to rise steeply, any investments in these currencies funded by selling dollars may switch to euro funding in order to bolster interest rate returns that would otherwise diminish.

There is a high probability that new investments are established by selling euro too, and there is a possibility of a rapid decline as already experienced by the yen, which is similarly weighed by a central bank pushing back against the influence of the Fed.

