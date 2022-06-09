BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB's fragmentation-inflation dilemma may limit EUR/USD moves

June 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Thursday after wild initial swings following an ECB meeting that portrayed policymakers walking a fine line between inflation fighting zeal and euro zone fragmentation fears, which could constrain euro movements.

The ECB presented elevated inflation projections and the possibility of a September rate hike in excess of 25bps, striking a hawkish note .

But ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments about the possibility of deploying new instruments to deal with potential fragmentation drove EUR/USD lower .

The aggressive rate-hike talk and higher inflation outlook sent December 2023 Euribor FEIZ3 to a record low of 97.86, then Lagarde's comments lifted it.

But Lagarde failed to prevent German-Italian 10-year spreads DE10IT10=RR from hitting their widest since mid-May 2020, which hindered EUR/USD as the fragmentation issue may temper bets on ECB hawkishness.

The inflation-fragmentation tension paints a murky picture for investors' ECB views, which could prevent EUR/USD from making a sustained move in either direction, leaving focus for now on Friday's U.S. May CPI report and its possible effects on Fed policy and risk sentiment.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NVlzya

DEIThttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xzSgMh

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.