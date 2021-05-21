US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, yields could stymie EUR/USD's rally

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

EUR/USD has entered a consolidation phase while it trades in the 1.2150/1.2250 range. This can be a healthy development for the bull trend, but risks from the euro zone rate complex, and the ECB, could put the prevailing advance in doubt.

May 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has entered a consolidation phase while it trades in the 1.2150/1.2250 range. This can be a healthy development for the bull trend, but risks from the euro zone rate complex, and the ECB, could put the prevailing advance in doubt.

EUR/USD's rally off the March low caught a tail wind from diverging U.S. and German bond yields. After nearly tagging 1.80% in late March, the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR corrected lower, and then held familiar turf, mostly in the 1.525%/1.75% area. Meanwhile, German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR rallied sharply from their March 25 -0.39% low to a peak of -0.074% on May 19. December 2022 Euribor prices FEIZ2 dropped from their April 8 100.54 peak to a low of 100.43 on May 20.

German yields are now falling, while Dec 2022 Euribor is rallying sharply from support. This slide in rates is helping to stall EUR/USD's rally.

With this, ECB President Lagarde provided more reason for EUR/USD bulls to pause. Today she said the ECB is closely monitoring the rise in yields, and that the ECB is committed to preserving favorable financing conditions . This has further depressed euro zone rates, driving EUR/USD sharply lower.

Should euro zone rates continue to slide, while the pace of the ECB's PEPP program increases, EUR/USD downside risks will move to the front burner, and its rally off the March low will be in doubt.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yteEoX

de10ythttps://tmsnrt.rs/3452LYo

euriborhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3bKVUrb

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular