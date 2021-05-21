BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, yields could stymie EUR/USD's rally

May 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has entered a consolidation phase while it trades in the 1.2150/1.2250 range. This can be a healthy development for the bull trend, but risks from the euro zone rate complex, and the ECB, could put the prevailing advance in doubt.

EUR/USD's rally off the March low caught a tail wind from diverging U.S. and German bond yields. After nearly tagging 1.80% in late March, the U.S. 10-year yield US10YT=RR corrected lower, and then held familiar turf, mostly in the 1.525%/1.75% area. Meanwhile, German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR rallied sharply from their March 25 -0.39% low to a peak of -0.074% on May 19. December 2022 Euribor prices FEIZ2 dropped from their April 8 100.54 peak to a low of 100.43 on May 20.

German yields are now falling, while Dec 2022 Euribor is rallying sharply from support. This slide in rates is helping to stall EUR/USD's rally.

With this, ECB President Lagarde provided more reason for EUR/USD bulls to pause. Today she said the ECB is closely monitoring the rise in yields, and that the ECB is committed to preserving favorable financing conditions . This has further depressed euro zone rates, driving EUR/USD sharply lower.

Should euro zone rates continue to slide, while the pace of the ECB's PEPP program increases, EUR/USD downside risks will move to the front burner, and its rally off the March low will be in doubt.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

