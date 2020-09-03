BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB warnings fuel demand for EUR/USD setback insurance

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Several ECB policymakers have reportedly told the Financial Times that the rise in the euro poses risks that could hold back the euro zone's economic recovery, which has added weight to the currency and fuelled demand for EUR/USD downside protection via FX options.

EUR/USD is already being probed below 1.1800 since massive FX option barriers were taken out at 1.2000 for 1.2014 Tuesday, with comments later that day from ECB's chief economist Philip Lane that exchange rates matter, prompting an accelerated setback and initiating the option protection .

This demand continues today, with dealers reporting EUR puts with strikes at 1.1600 popular and some as low as 1.1500, giving holders the right to sell EUR/USD at those levels at expiry within the next 1-2-months .

Risk reversal contracts show the recent implied volatility premium for EUR calls over puts (topside) is under renewed pressure, with 1-month expiry now half of Tuesday's 0.75 premium.

There is talk that EUR/USD speculative longs are watching real money accounts for clues, with 1.1690 touted as a potential pain threshold/turning point .

Related

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dsuetm

1-3-12-month EUR/USD risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Dujivm

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.