BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, US data leave dollar down vs yen as techs wobble

Oct 27 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Thursday after the ECB meeting and disappointing U.S. data sent Treasury-JGB yield spreads lower, with the dollar's technical outlook versus the yen dimming by the day.

Friday's core PCE, income and spending and ECI reports will be more important, with the dollar likely to weaken on any below-forecast data.

If USD/JPY closes below the daily kijun at 146.125, the Oct. 21 144.50 low and cloud top by 142 become potential targets.

Euro zone yields dropped after the ECB's as-expected 75bp rate hike, with spillover into Treasury yields, but not the BoJ-restricted JGB yields, weakening the dollar against the yen.

U.S. Q3 GDP overall was above forecast, but the broader price indexes were down sharply and the biggest GDP gain from the trade balance since 1980 is a feat unlikely to be repeated .

Durable goods orders overall and ex-transports were below forecast by 0.2% and 0.7% respectively . Though initial jobless claims remained very low at 217k versus 214k previously, continued claims rose to 1,438k from 1,383k, their highest since the week of April 2 .

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst.)

