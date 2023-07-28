BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB terminal rate pricing edging lower

July 28 (Reuters) - Following Thursday’s dovish ECB policy decision, officials have reiterated similar rhetoric that a September rate hike hangs in the balance, and weak euro zone data make another hike appear unlikely at this stage.

The latest German inflation data backs up this view as inflation continues to move lower, with headline HICP posting a larger than expected drop to 6.5% from 6.8%. Meanwhile, the core reading fell 0.3ppts to 5.5%.

Consequently, traders have continued to unwind bets of further tightening from the ECB, with the terminal rate pricing edging lower towards 3.85%, down from 3.95% pre-ECB.

ECB doves such as François Villeroy de Galhau have signalled their growing confidence that inflation will return to 2% in light of the transmission of monetary policy, shown in the latest bank lending survey.

Meanwhile, the more hawkish policymakers suggest that a September pause does not mean the end of the tightening cycle. On the balance, the data so far sides with the more dovish members.

