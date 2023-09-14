News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB signal may not spell the end of EUR/USD uptrend

September 14, 2023 — 11:03 am EDT

Reuters

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Although EUR/USD has dropped following the signal from the European Central Bank that its tightening cycle is over, it may not spell the end of EUR/USD uptrend.

It is even possible that stimulus derived from ends to tightening cycles in the eurozone and United States, and China's continuing support for its economy which saw it cut the reserve-requirement ratio on Thursday, may support the mood to gamble in currency markets which could ultimately underpin EUR/USD, regardless of an unfavourable disparity in interest rates.

The mood to gamble has supported a big bullish position throughout 2023 regardless of an interest rate gap that has always favoured the dollar. The slight closing of this gap following ECB's deposit rate hike to 4% actually improves the euro's position, while the stimulus derived from the end of tightening cycles may support a return to traders' most favoured bet if levels suit.

What heightens that probability is the shallowness of EUR/USD dips. The pair is yet to meet the target for a minor correction of its rise since last September. If that target at 1.0608 is finally met, traders might expect a resumption of the uptrend, and with the drop already stretched near the base of the 20-week Bollinger bands at 1.0649, the risk of a rebound is heightened.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

