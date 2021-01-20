BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB set to hold this week, and that's a problem

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank meets this week, and after the broad easing of monetary policy last month, changes are highly unlikely. That's a problem.

It is a problem because the euro rose 1% in value after December's changes and that is putting even more pressure on prices that are already falling.

Euro zone HICP dropped 0.3% year on year in December and is expected to repeat that in January. That's so far below target that the inflation target makes little sense, and the rising euro will worsen the situation.

The ECB seems powerless to change anything. Rate cuts, which could make a difference, are unlikely. After recent U.S comments on currency manipulation and with Europe hoping to improve relations with the new Biden administration, intervention is even less likely.

A stronger euro and greater downside pressure on inflation seems likely to evolve with the ECB a bystander, and its inflation goal becoming more ambitious as the year progresses.

Eurozone HICPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qETDTk

Trade weighted EURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2NdaOwY

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

