BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB rate outlook flips from how high to how long

September 18, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

Sept 18 (Reuters) - After what was likely the final rate hike from the European Central Bank, economic data will take centre stage for the euro’s fortunes, in particular the next set of PMI figures.

The recent change in guidance signals that policymakers believe interest rates have now reached sufficiently restrictive levels and thus there is a high bar to raise rates further.

In turn, the question has now flipped from how high, to how long. However, given the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, as well as the pick-up in oil prices, the euro will remain sensitive to incoming data. As it stands, markets have begun to price in cuts from the end of H1 2024 0#ECBWATCH.

That said, should activity data continue to deteriorate, rate cut expectations are likely to be brought forward and by extension keep the euro on the backfoot against currencies backed by robust economies, such as the USD.

For EUR/USD, techs remain bearish, while the COVID/May lows from 1.0635 have held for now, bears remain in control with the pair trading below its 200DMA (1.0829). Therefore, rallies are likely to be limited, unless euro zone data begins to improve.

