BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB projections overwhelm Fed dots to brighten EUR/USD outlook

June 15 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could extend its gains after rallying to a fresh 1-month high Thursday as the markets' response to rising ECB inflation projections -- along with a slew of U.S. data -- suggest investors are giving them more credence than the Fed.

The increased 2023, 2024 and 2025 inflation projections accompanied a widely expected 25bp hike and left investors anticipating more rate rises from the ECB.

In contrast, though the Fed's inflation projections rose on Wednesday -- while it also signaled potentially two more rate hikes -- investors appeared unimpressed, with U.S. Treasury two year yields US2YT=RR lower on the session and SOFR futures prices SRAZ3 gaining.

The dollar's yield advantage over euro diminished further as U.S.-German 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR, which EUR/USD is correlated with, traded at their tightest since May 24.

U.S. weekly claims and retail sales, Philly Fed and export/import price data showed signs of softness, giving investors no new reason to bet on a U.S. rate hike in July.

Technicals highlight upside risks. The daily cloud base is lending support, daily and monthly RSIs imply upside momentum and the 55-DMA has been pierced, putting April's monthly high back in focus for longs.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/463SPNv

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3XoIlEJ

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.