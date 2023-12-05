BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB pivot in place, March rate cut near fully priced

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Markets are near fully pricing a March rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) after Isabel Schnabel confirmed that the dovish pivot is now in place.

With inflation falling faster than what the ECB had expected, Schnabel has scrapped the hawkish view of more rate hikes, although suggested the bank be more cautious regarding rate cuts relative to market pricing.

Currently, 22bps of easing is seen by March with a total of 140bps of cuts priced by the end of 2024 0#ECBWATCH.

Should the disinflationary pace continue to surprise the ECB on the downside, a rate cut by late first-quarter will likely become the base case among policymakers.

Elsewhere, Schnabel reaffirmed that guidance over PEPP reinvestment will likely be discussed at the December policy meeting.

Consequently, with ECB officials pivoting towards policy easing, this will challenge the euro's ability to maintain its recent upside. While the support at the 200DMA (1.0821) is holding for now, risks are leaning towards a weaker currency in the lead up to the December meeting.

