BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB no longer seen cutting by 100bps in 2024

Feb 22 (Reuters) - A contrasting set of PMI figures from France and Germany, but overall, the data point towards the European Central Bank remaining cautious and thus leans in favour of cutting rates from the June meeting. What's more, markets now no longer fully price in four 25bp rate cuts in 2024 0#ECBWATCH.

Central banks globally are singing from the same hymn sheet, in that they lack the confidence that inflation is sustainably heading towards target, therefore, choosing to wait for more data. The ECB is no different and with the latest PMIs showing an improvement in the employment components, policymakers can afford to be patient.

That said, while this has lifted the euro, upside is somewhat limited given that the paring of rate cut bets are happening globally. Meanwhile, with volatility remaining subdued, this would warn against chasing breakouts.

Consequently, major FX pairs continue to trade in ranges with the exception of the yen. Resistance at 1.0884 (55DMA) holds for now, while 1.0897 (NFP reaction high) will also act as a cap on the single currency. However, a close above the latter would likely open the door towards 1.10.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

