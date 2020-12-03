BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB must halt EUR or its efforts will be wasted

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must halt the euro's rise or its strength will continue to undo the effects of ECB's easy policy and may overwhelm it.

The ECB does not target FX, but it does target inflation and the two are so entwined that the ECB is targeting the euro by nature if not in name.

But it's not doing the job well. A rising euro is putting greater pressure on prices that are so far below target that the goal may need to be adjusted.

In September, HICP fell to an annual -0.3% and remained there in November. EUR/USD has since rallied to a 2020 peak above 1.21, 4% stronger than November's closing level.

Euro zone HICP was 1.4% in January and 0.4% after March's turmoil. EUR/USD started this year at 1.1210 and is near a break that will heighten the chances of the pair reaching 1.2600. The ECB might have to cut rates to offset an 8% euro gain.

