BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB meeting may set EUR/USD up for another fall

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The last two meetings of the European Central Bank briefly boosted EUR/USD before the pair fell to new lows and there is a good chance of a similar outcome following this week's meeting.

On July 21 EUR/USD opened at 1.0176 ahead of the ECB's 50- basis-point rate increase in the wake of which the pair rose to 1.0368 on Aug. 10 before dropping to 0.9862.

Following the central bank's unprecedented 75 bps hike on Sept. 8, EUR/USD reached 1.0197 on Sept. 12 then plunged to the 2022 low at 0.9528 on Sept 28.

The rally following September's rate increase was briefer than July's despite the bigger hike which implies greater concern about an economic slowdown outweighed the attractiveness of euro's higher yield which is expected to remain far less than that of the dollar.

Unlike July and September meetings when traders were betting on a EUR/USD drop they have flipped position ahead of October's meeting to gamble that EUR/USD rises. These bets will restrain any rally and should EUR/USD drop their liquidation could prove a key driver of the decline.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

