BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB may need to arrest this EUR/USD decline

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may have to support EUR/USD which is falling towards levels that last prompted it to do so.

FX intervention which followed soon after the euros inception proved necessary to shore up faith in the single currency that was shaken by that early decline.

Intervention in 2000 followed EUR/USD trading 0.8500 and the ECB was joined by the U.S and Japanese central banks in that effort to stop EUR/USD's decline of almost 30% since its January 1999 launch.

Future intervention may be required for a different reason, chiefly the inflationary impact of a weak euro during a tightening cycle. But the extent of the euro drop that triggers intervention is similar.

EUR/USD started at 1.1886. The current decline began at 1.2266 in May 2021 and accelerated with traders rushing to exit bullish bets after pair broke below 1.1600. One of the main reasons it keeps falling is the reluctance of traders to sell. Without the restraint of bearish bets that have seen traders buy in excess of 25 billion dollars in the past, EUR/USD has more easily sustained its decline.

After this month's ECB meeting traders flipped from bets EUR/USD falls to betting it rises, exacerbating the risk of a drop.

