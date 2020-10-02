BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB may have to create disorder to restore order

Oct 2 (Reuters) - To get inflation back on course, the European Central Bank will have to implement policies that drive the euro down despite all the traders betting it will rise. That may create disruption, but it's necessary or the strong euro is going to get stronger .

Between March and the end of August, the euro rose almost 7%, counterbalancing much of the European Central Bank's stimulus and driving inflation to a four-year low.

The ECB's mandate dictates that it must be concerned. At some stage, it will have to deal with a problem that's pushing inflation far from its target.

Whether than means lower rates, bigger asset purchases or even intervention remains to be seen, but problem should be tackled soon or it will likely be exacerbated by the implementation of more stimulus in the United States.

When the ECB reacts, the impact could be significant. Big U.S. stimulus is expected, big ECB policy changes are not. The unexpected always has a bigger impact.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighted EURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Gavq68

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.