BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB likely non-committal on September hike after weak PMIs

July 24 (Reuters) - The euro zone economy deteriorated further at the beginning of Q3 as a manufacturing recession continued to spillover to the services sector, according to the latest French and German PMI data.

While this will have little bearing on the European Central Bank’s decision to raise rates at its July meeting, it does raise doubts over whether bank will go ahead with a September hike. In turn, this supports recent dovish rhetoric from the typically hawkish Klaas Knot, who stated that a September hike was by no means a certainty.

Unlike prior policy meetings, ECB President Lagarde will likely offer a non-committal tone regarding future rate hikes given the run of soft data in the lead up to Thursday's meeting. In response to the PMI figures the probability of a September rate hike has fallen to 50% from 60% 0#ECBWATCH, which does leave recently established euro longs vulnerable 0#NETUSDFX=.

Looking ahead, Tuesday’s ECB bank lending survey will be a key input into the central bank's messaging as a marked tightening of credit conditions will only increase the likelihood of Lagarde delivering a dovish tone at the press conference, which may depress the euro further.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

