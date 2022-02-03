BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB language change, inflation concern bolster EUR/USD upside risks

Feb 3 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied sharply on Thursday after the ECB signaled increasing worries over record-high euro zone inflation, breaking a key Fibo level that could help build momentum for a move toward its January high.

The rally overcame an initial drop to 1.1265 on EBS, breaking the previous session's low, after markets' initial read of the ECB statement .

However, investors also noticed that the statement did not include prior language saying the next policy move could be in "either direction" , which they interpreted hawkishly.

President Lagarde followed up with the hawkish theme in her news conference, saying inflation risks are tilted to the upside and that inflation surprises caused unanimous concern on the council. When asked, Lagarde did not repeat that an interest rate hike in 2022 was unlikely .

German 10-year yields DE10YT=RR struck a 35-month high of 0.14%. German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR hit a 74-month high of -0.326% while September 2022 Euribor prices FEIU2 dropped sharply as investors pulled forward hike expectations.

German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads, which EUR/USD is again correlated with, reached their tightest since Jan. 14.

EUR/USD rose above the 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 1.1483-1.1122 decline. Rising daily, monthly RSIs imply upside momentum remains. Technicals are leaning bullish. The break of the Fibo suggests January's monthly high is in play. A break of that high targets 1.1600/20 .

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

