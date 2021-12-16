BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, inflation outlook give EUR/USD longs some legs for now

Dec 16 (Reuters) - EUR/USD extended its rally on Thursday off the previous session's low with the help of market reaction to the big-three central bank meetings and the ECB inflation outlook, which could fuel more short-term gains before reality of the Fed policy shift eventually firms up the dollar.

EUR/USD got a boost in early New York trading after a surprise rate hike from the Bank of England . The rally extended after the ECB announce a cut to its stimulus program .

Further EUR/USD gains ensued after the ECB lifted its outlook for HICP inflation , in particular increasing 2022 to 3.2% from 1.7%, which also drove euro zone rates higher.

Euribor prices FEIH3 fell toward critical support as investors pulled forward expectations for the initial ECB rate hike. German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads, which EUR/USD is typically correlated with, tightened sharply.

EUR/USD rallied through the trendline off the Nov. 30 daily high and traded 1.13605 on EBS.

Technicals now highlight upside risks. The 10- and 21-day moving averages lend support, daily RSI is rising and a monthly long-legged doji has formed.

EUR/USD may see further gains, but this may be only a relief rally as the Fed seems to have taken a much more hawkish tone than the ECB and U.S. rate hikes may begin sooner than previously anticipated.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

