BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB helps euro eye trend high vs yen, but risk of double-top

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The euro rallied against the yen after President Christine Lagarde allayed some fears the ECB would quickly step up easing to revive inflation and offset the deflationary impact of the single currency's gains, but rising beyond the 127.065 peak and the 2019 high at 127.50 could be a tall order.

Lagarde said the ECB discussed the deflationary impact of the stronger euro, and that it is something they must monitor carefully. She also said the ECB does not target the exchange rate .

But its one policy objective is to reach its 2% inflation target, a task that looks even more daunting given the -0.2% annual inflation rate in August . And even the ECB's own inflation forecasts don't foresee anything close to 2% inflation into 2022 .

EUR/JPY's pullback low at 124.43 Wednesday was reversed at May's peak and by late August lows, but the uptrend from May was broken and the most recent IMM net spec long positions remain extremely high and a major impediment with 2019 and 2020 127.06/50 peaks nearby. Initial resistance is from the upper 30-day Bolli at 126.62

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

