BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, Fed and data risks fail to excite EUR/USD options

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange volatility on which FX options thrive has been lacking of late and volatility risk premiums suggest dealers aren't expecting impending data and key central bank meetings to reignite it.

Future FX volatility is an unknown yet key parameter when determining an option premium and implied volatility is a best guess substitute. Any disparity between implied and realised volatility over the life of that option creates a trading opportunity.

Overnight expiry includes Thursday's ECB policy announcement and U.S. GDP data and also Friday's U.S. PCE, yet overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility isn't much above its recent 9.0 average. At 10.5, it has a premium/break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of 48 USD pips in either direction.

One-week expiry now includes the January 31 U.S. policy announcement, yet 1-week EUR/USD option implied volatility is only 0.5 above Wednesday's 6.5 peak. The benchmark 1-month expiry has dropped back to recent and longer term lows in the low 6's after a brief jump to 6.5 after EUR/USD dropped to 1.0822 on Tuesday.

Historic volatility is past realised volatility over a particular time frame and can provide a fair value measure for implieds. It's much lower and helps to explain the lacklustre performance of implied volatility as spot clings to meagre and familiar ranges. However, the impending events should limit deeper implied volatility declines for now, as they wouldn't need to generate so much realised volatility to cover the option premiums from current levels.

EUR/USD 1-month expiry FXO implied volatility vs 1-month realised volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/4b7ySId

EURUSD 1-week implied vs realised vol https://tmsnrt.rs/48NqonS

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

