BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB expectations, Ukraine uncertainty should weigh on EUR/USD

March 1 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Tuesday, starting the new month on a down note as it further consolidated losses from February's monthly high, while downside risks grew due to shifting ECB expectations, geopolitics and options.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis has left investors expecting slower euro zone growth and delayed ECB rate increases. German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR dropped to a 2-1/2-month low while September 2022 Euribor prices FEIU2 struck a 1-month high as investors pushed back rate-hike bets.

The ECB is closely tracking uncertainty for European banks .SX7P as the crisis persists , which could also make it more cautious about removing accommodation.

EUR/USD options investors are becoming more wary of downside risks. Risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN have drastically increased the vol premium for puts over calls and are trading a levels not seen since Q1 of 2020.

Technicals reinforce the downside risks. In addition to EUR/USD consolidating the fall from February's high, daily and monthly RSIs are not oversold and imply bearish momentum remains.

Downside price action to begin March following February's gravestone doji candle is another bearish signal.

Supports sit at 1.1100 and the 76.4% Fibo of the 1.0636-1.2349 rally. Breaks of those supports should lead to targeting of the 1.0800 area.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hreJ5l

feui2https://tmsnrt.rs/3HzkDvR

eurobankshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tf93ki

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K4yKLc

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.