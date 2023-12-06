BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB expectations now in the driver's seat for EUR/USD

Dec 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded near flat Wednesday after striking a 16-session low and the downside risks appear elevated as investors appear to be placing more emphasis on ECB expectations than recent U.S. employment reports.

November ADP surprised to the downside, coming in at 103k versus estimates of 130k, and October's result was revised downward to 106k from 113k.

U.S. yield US2YT=RR and dollar drops after the data were short lived, however, which helped temper EUR/USD bulls.

Investors are awaiting U.S. weekly and continuing claims as well as the November payroll reports but are also focused on possible ECB rate cuts.

Deutsche Bank now expects deeper ECB rate cuts of 150bps in 2024, a rise from its previous forecast of 100bps.

ECB policymakers have indicated further rate cuts are unlikely and must be more cautious than markets expect but investors are not biting.

German government 2-year yields DE2YT=RR struck a 7-month low Wednesday which helped increased the dollar's yield advantage over the euro to levels not seen since late August.

Wider spreads contribute to downside risks for EUR/USD.

Unless upcoming U.S. employment reports indicate the current softening in the jobs market intensifies the spreads may widen further and EUR/USD's current down trend may extend.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

