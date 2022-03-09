BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB event risk looms large for euro

March 9 (Reuters) - - The event risk of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting is looming large over the euro, with scope to help or hinder the single currency's recovery from recent multi-month lows against other major currencies.

The ECB statement following Thursday's meeting will be published at 1245 GMT, with President Christine Lagarde's subsequent press conference due from 1330 GMT.

ING writes that "it will be interesting whether the ECB once again talks about 'monitoring' the exchange rate, which it has not mentioned in recent statements" and that this "could introduce the notion that the ECB may consider measures to support the currency should it fall further, in an attempt to mitigate the drag caused by high energy prices".

EUR/USD pushed its recovery envelope from Monday's 22-month low by 1.08 to an EBS high of 1.0992 on Wednesday. The euro has also rallied against the yen, franc and pound since Monday.

Related comments/column:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HVoW4A

EURJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HP3GO4

EURCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/367TUJS

EURGBPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tOxmWK

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.