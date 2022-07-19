BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, EUR/USD key to depth of dollar's drop vs yen

July 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Wednesday toward supports at 137.32-35 as the overbought dollar corrected lower on speculation that the ECB will start its rate-hiking cycle with a more substantial 50bp rise , but BOJ ultra-easy policy stasis suggests downside is limited.

Tuesday's 137.38 low on EBS held above the tenkan and 10-day moving average, last at 137.355/32, with help from slightly higher Treasury-JGB yield spreads.

Though EUR/USD-driven dollar index selling has weighed on USD/JPY since last Thursday, the haven yen was also weaker on the crosses, with risk back on.

USD/JPY is dealing with overbought pressures, but a close below the 21-DMA, now at 136.53, is needed to signal a broader correction.

With the BOJ seen retaining its -0.1% policy rate and 25bp cap on 10-year JGB yields Thursday, and at following meetings, and the ECB finally about to join other central banks with rate hikes, the yen stands alone as a major currency with no central bank support.

If USD/JPY were not already so overbought, a rise toward the next major resistance by 140 would be an easy call.

