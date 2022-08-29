BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB, energy boost EUR/USD, but more help needed from payrolls

March 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD needs a close above the 10-day moving average to tip the balance toward a larger rebound -- and away from breaking beneath August's nearly 20-year low by 0.9900 -- and an underwhelming U.S. jobs report on Friday would probably help the cause.

Boosted by rising bund-Treasury yields spreads, EUR/USD once again found buyers near 0.9900 and rallied back from earlier losses. An 8% drop in Dutch natural gas prices on hopes pre-winter storage will suffice provided additional support .

A close above parity and the 10-DMA at 1.0030 could target resistance by 1.0200, but an above-forecast payrolls report might hasten a break below 0.9900 to historical support by 0.9600.

ECB speakers have mostly called for more forceful rate hikes in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday, which reaffirmed his focus on fighting inflation.

Market is pricing in roughly the same 65% probability of the Fed and ECB hiking rates by 75bp next month, but total hikes are priced at 148bp for the U.S. and 225bp for the euro zone, as Europe catches up with inflation curve.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

