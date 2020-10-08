BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB desire for "free hand" weighs on EUR/USD outlook

Oct 8 (Reuters) - EUR/USD erased overnight gains after accounts of the ECB's latest meeting showed policy makers wanted to keep a "free hand" to deal with uncertainties about the recovery, which could cloud the euro's outlook.

The accounts showed ECB members were concerned about euro strength and weak inflation, leaving markets to interpret a "free hand" as the ability to add stimulus if they need to aid the recovery .

Bears took advantage of the message from the ECB accounts to push EUR/USD lower toward the 10-day moving average.

The accounts also helped increase the dollar's yield advantage as German-U.S. yield spreads widen, which likely adds bear pressure to EUR/USD.

The Oct. 7 daily low and 10-DMA sit at 1.1725. Should it break a test of 1.1685/95 support is likely. If risk sentiment should sour bears might drive EUR/USD even lower toward September's monthly low.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/34IfnVo

DEM/USDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iBrI2o

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.