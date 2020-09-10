BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB brings no good news for sterling

Sept 10 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Thursday, deriving no lasting benefit from dollar weakness in the wake of a closely watched ECB meeting as the pound decoupled from EUR/USD.

The pound whipsawed from its session low 1.2924 after the ECB statement text was released, before rebounding back near 1.2975 only to fall back to 1.2925 after ECB President Christine Lagarde's presser, while the euro rallied to eight-day highs above 1.19.

GBP/USD continues to de-couple from EUR/USD as traders shift focus to UK-specific issues, particularly risk of a hard Brexit. GBP/USD 2-month volatility FXVV is up 2.6 vols over the last week as tensions rise.

The euro gained versus the USD and GBP after Lagarde said the ECB discussed recent currency strength but sees no reason to act at this time.

Sterling bears have regained control, so bulls will need a rise above 1.3183 the 50% Fib of September's 1.3481-1.2885 dip to regain momentum. GBP/USD bears eye support near 1.2910, the lower 30-day Bolli and 55-day moving average area, just above rising daily cloud support now at 1.2899, then 1.2885 Wednesday's trend low.

