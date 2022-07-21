BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB boost to sterling fleeting as inflation, growth risks remain

July 21 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Thursday after an initial boost from the ECB's surprisingly bold 50bp rate hike faded as growth worries crept into President Christine Lagarde's press conference, reminding markets that the UK faces similar limits to policy tightening that weigh on sterling's outlook.

The pound initially rallied to 1.1992 after the ECB news, then slid back to session lows as Lagarde said accelerating the exit from negative rates would not necessarily affect where they will end , leaving investors none the wiser about the prospects of a 50bp BoE increase on Aug. 4 and what to expect afterward.

Even a 50bp BoE move wouldn't end the U.S.-UK rate divergence hobbling sterling with Fed tightening running at an accelerated pace, leaving GBP/USD vulnerable to testing 2022 lows by 1.1761 and on a path to the March 25, 2020 low at 1.1640 and the 2020 low at 1.1413.

Though unexpectedly high U.S. jobless claims and weak Philly Fed reported on Thursday might foreshadow a cooling in U.S. rate expectations, the dynamic remains in the dollar's favor for now.

