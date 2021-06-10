US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB and U.S. CPI FX risk update - according to options

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Overnight (next working day at 10 a.m. New York) expiry implied volatility is the option market's guess of actual FX volatility over that period - if actual matches implied, it will cover the premium, so a useful barometer of expectations for Thursday's big events.

When those options in USD-related pairings first captured Thursday's U.S. CPI data, the implied volatility gains were very tame - EUR/USD being the exception due to its European Central Bank meeting inclusion. However, after another step higher Thursday, they now offer a more realistic and updated signal about post-CPI expectations.

Overnight expiry EUR/USD implied volatility stays around 10.5 from 6.5 pre-event capture - in premium terms - a break-even for a simple vanilla straddle of $53-pips, from $33-pips in either direction.

Overnight expiry USD/JPY implied volatility gained just 1.0 to 7.9 initially, but it is now 9.25 - a break-even of 42 JPY pips, from 31 JPY pips in either direction. AUD/USD was 10.0 to 11.0 Tuesday-Wednesday, and now 11.75 - $38-pips from $31-pips. GBP/USD's initial gain was 8.25 to 9.0, but it's now 10.0 - a break-even for simple vanilla straddles of $59-pips, from $49-pips before CPI capture. Related comments

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

