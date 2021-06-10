BUZZ-COMMENT-ECB and EUR/USD expectations

June 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is expected to err on the dovish side Thursday, with a continuation of their current pace of asset purchases through the third quarter, reserving any taper talk until the September meeting.

However, some commentators aren't ruling out the possibility of the ECB announcing a seasonal reduction in PEPP purchases, perhaps dropping the 80 bln euros a month, to 60 bln euros for the month of August alone, which might appease any ECB hawks.

A dovish outlook might prompt a mild EUR/USD setback, but given it's expected/priced, losses seem unlikely to threaten support/bids around June 4 lows at 1.2104, but below 1.2100 would open May 13 low at 1.2052 - firmly underpinned by the 200-dma 1.2043.

In the unlikely event of a hawkish surprise and EUR/USD gains, recent highs of 1.2154-62-66 remain solid resistance, reinforced by option congestion and more binary barriers at 1.2300-50.

U.S. CPI follows ECB, but will need a big beat, or miss, to break current EUR/USD ranges. Overnight expiry FX option premiums flag the extent of Thursdays short-term volatility risk , but other maturities are more in line with maintaining the status quo

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

