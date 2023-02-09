BUZZ-COMMENT-Easy yuan reopening trade over; the hard part is next

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Investors still have an appetite for the yuan, but one month after China reopened its borders, reality is sinking in, casting doubt on the sustainability of CNH gains.

Consensus yuan appreciation bets into 2023 leveraged on an anticipated deluge of foreign investors seeking renewed exposure to Chinese assets. That easy front-loading trade, which saw the CNH rally about 5% from early December, has likely run its course.

USD/CNH has gained 1.5% since its Jan 16 low of 6.6982, currently trading around 6.8000. If the pair ends Friday above 6.7942, the daily Bollinger uptrend channel will be reaffirmed, suggesting scope for a return to its 200-day moving average at 6.9047, before the yuan looks attractive again.

Traders have to contend with the possibility of tourism outflows due to borders being reopened, and the fact that China still relies heavily on external demand for its success.

The potential for a full Chinese economic recovery is debatable, as domestic consumption might not be strong enough to compensate for slowing global demand.

Unilever is optimistic on a spending boom ahead, and analysts continue to raise Chinese growth forecasts, but just releasedJanuary inflation data suggests room for caution.

Investors may also reassess their yuan outlook as currently fraught U.S.-China diplomatic tiesrekindle geopolitical risks for USD/CNH, even if any immediate economic fallout may be contained.

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xeyTaG

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.