News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Easy rally over, sterling faces tougher tasks and 200-DMA resistance

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 10:46 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Sterling turned tail on Monday in the face of resistance near the 200-DMA at 1.2435, retreating back to flat from a seven-week high as the level of difficulty increases for cable's next leg higher.

Sterling has been helped by Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls disappointment, which pulled forward Fed rate-cut expectations. IRPR on Eikon is indicating a cut in May or June 2024 versus H2 2024 before the jobs report, which helped cable secure a foothold above the 55-DMA at 1.2333.

Sterling has derived fundamental support for its recent rebound from the rise in Dec 2024 SOFR futures, which rallied from 95.14 on Oct. 19 to 95.60, indicating U.S. rates moving lower by 46bp.

The SOFR move reflected a rethink of relative rates, since the BoE previously had been seen considerably more dovish than the Fed, even in the face of higher UK inflation.

Still, Fed members are likely to continue preaching inflation vigilance, which may hold the pound back near current levels.

GBP/USD traders will now look to U.S. and UK inflation data on Nov. 14 and 15 for further hints at rates and currency direction.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Mx2qUK

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.