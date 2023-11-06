BUZZ-COMMENT-Easy rally over, sterling faces tougher tasks and 200-DMA resistance

Sterling turned tail on Monday in the face of resistance near the 200-DMA at 1.2435, retreating back to flat from a seven-week high as the level of difficulty increases for cable's next leg higher.

Sterling has been helped by Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls disappointment, which pulled forward Fed rate-cut expectations. IRPR on Eikon is indicating a cut in May or June 2024 versus H2 2024 before the jobs report, which helped cable secure a foothold above the 55-DMA at 1.2333.

Sterling has derived fundamental support for its recent rebound from the rise in Dec 2024 SOFR futures, which rallied from 95.14 on Oct. 19 to 95.60, indicating U.S. rates moving lower by 46bp.

The SOFR move reflected a rethink of relative rates, since the BoE previously had been seen considerably more dovish than the Fed, even in the face of higher UK inflation.

Still, Fed members are likely to continue preaching inflation vigilance, which may hold the pound back near current levels.

GBP/USD traders will now look to U.S. and UK inflation data on Nov. 14 and 15 for further hints at rates and currency direction.

