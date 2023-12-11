BUZZ-COMMENT-Easing cycles key to currency trading in 2024

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The central banks of three major nations are set to embark on easing cycles next year supporting investment and speculation which should have a big influence on currencies next year.

The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank are expected to trim interest rates by over 1%, with easing cycles beginning in March in Europe and May in the United States.

UK interest rate are expected to drop in June next year and currently, futures markets imply 78bps of easing in 2024.

These cycles, which were not envisaged in September, have boosted stocks and bonds at the same time as crude oil and gas prices have dropped - lessening inflation worries - and hastening rate cuts, perhaps adding to the extent that interest rates fall in 2024.

For currency traders, many of whom remain invested in safer assets like the dollar and Swiss franc, there is cause to consider a potentially big change in investment flows with riskier but high-yielding currencies recovering, and cash heading towards currencies that are supported by interest rates similar or higher than those of the U.S.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

