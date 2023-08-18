BUZZ-COMMENT-DXY bullish bias intact for a return to 104-105

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The US dollar index (DXY) opened lower in Asia after failing to cross the 103.60 trendline resistance from February's high of 105.88, but it is poised to bounce again.

The underlying bullish outlook remains intact after the sell-off to 99.55 on July 18. Back then, markets were betting the U.S. Federal Reserve's hiking cycle would end.

Since then, U.S. data has consistentlybeaten economists' expectations, indicating resilient consumer demand is keeping the U.S. economy strong. Consumer inflation rose 3.2% annually in July from 3.0%, its first yearly increase since June 2022. July'sretail sales grew for the fourth month in a row, and Thursday's drop in jobless claims sent the 10-year Treasury yield to 4.33%, its highest since 2007.

July's FOMC minutes did not confirm an end to the Fed's hiking cycle either. Most officials cited significant inflation risks, suggesting further tightening is likely before the year is over. The dollar is expected to remain bid into the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium on August 24-25.

Technically, the DXY outlook remains bullish; supports are at the 103.19 200-day moving average (DMA), 102.90 10 DMA, and the 102.60 trendline support from July's lows. Closing above the 103.60 trendline resistance paves the way for a return to May's highs of 104-105. The DXY, last at 103.32, has traded a 103.22-42 range so far in Asia, off from Thursday's 103.59 high.

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Ewen Chew.)

