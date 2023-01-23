BUZZ-COMMENT-Dutch cen bank chief ties EUR/USD bears up in a knot

Jan 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls are having a happy Monday courtesy of hawkish weekend comments from Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, with a 1.10 test looking like a case of when rather than if.

Knot said the European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March, adding "expect us to not be done by then and that more steps will follow in May and June".

The hawkish steer from Knot came less than a week after the euro was negatively impacted by a report which said the ECB is pondering slower rate hikes following an expected half point increase on Feb. 2.

It also contrasts with expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points in February and March, before keeping them unchanged in May and June.

EUR/USD rose to an EBS high of 1.0927 on Monday, courtesy of Knot. 1.0927 is the highest level since April -- the month in which EUR/USD was last at 1.10.

