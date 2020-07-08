BUZZ-COMMENT-Drag on dollar from gold's rise may be on its final leg

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold's surge since the global coronavirus outbreak has weighed on the dollar, but that might soon end as the precious metal's rise could fizzle as it approaches its 2011 record high and nearby Fibo-projected peak for the rally since 2016.

Using Feb. 28 as a marker for the global pandemic period, the dollar index has slipped 1.6% while gold, which is negatively correlated, surged 14.2%.

Gold is now about 5% away from making a nearly decade-wide double-top by its 2011 record high at 1,920 and the nearby Fibo-projected top at 1,907 derived from 2016's base.

If the dollar index doesn't suddenly become far more prone to gold's advance than it has since February, it should be able to hold above March's 94.65 low as gold reaches a potential historical peak.

Near-zero Fed interest rates have increased investors attraction to gold, which is also a hedge against the possibility that stock market recoveries in the wake of government and central bank accommodation could falter, especially in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections.

However, these factors appear largely priced into gold and the dollar.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

