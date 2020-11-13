US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Downside risks remain beyond encouraging signs for EUR/USD gains

EUR/USD rose above the daily cloud top on Friday on improved risk sentiment but interest rates, U.S. election results, COVID-19 restrictions and the ECB policy outlook could prevent bulls from becoming aggressive.

Rising numbers of virus cases are leading to new U.S. and European restrictions , which could keep investors from aggressively entering riskier plays and drive them into safe-havens like the dollar.

German-U.S. spreads are widening again, increasing the dollar's yield advantage.

The ECB is set to announce new policies in December to support the economy and recent rhetoric is increasingly cautious , suggesting the possibility of massive euro-negative accommodation.

U.S. election results may still provide uncertainty for investors, which could limit price action, with focus on the potential for Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs in January to put Republicans in a position to limit Joe Biden's room for maneuver if court challenges and recounts resolve in favor of his presidential bid.

For now EUR/USD will likely trade the 1.1600-1.2000 range with the risk of the lower end getting tested in the short-term.

