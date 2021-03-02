BUZZ-COMMENT-Downside risks dog EUR/USD even after bounce

March 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls shouldn't rest easy even after the euro recovered from a 3-1/2 week low -- a fall that included a drop below the 76.4% Fibo of 1.1952-1.22435 -- as ECB, data, options and technicals still present downside risks.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta added to policymakers' expressions of discomfort with rising bond yields, saying the bank shouldn't hesitate to increase the volume of purchases and spend the entire PEPP or more .

Disastrous January German retail sales reinforced diverging economic growth between the euro zone and U.S., dimming the euro's allure further.

Options investors are wary of EUR/USD downside, with risk reversals indicating vol premiums for puts exceed those for calls while traders buy options with strikes that are below 1.2000 .

Technicals highlight downside risks. While Tuesday's sharp bounce resulted in a daily bull hammer, EUR/USD remains below the daily cloud as well as the 10- and 21-DMAs. Daily and monthly RSIs still indicate bearish momentum.

A test of 1.1950/55 support is still likely, a break of which could lead to a test of the rising 200-DMA at 1.1801 on EBS.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

