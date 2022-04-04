BUZZ-COMMENT-Downside prospects for EUR/USD grow on yields, Fed, tech influences

April 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a four-session low on Monday, and shorts are likely to retain the advantage as interest rates, the Fed and technicals paint a bearish picture.

German two-year yields DE2YT=RR fell to a four-day low while the U.S. two-year yield US2YT=RR retreated only after striking a three-year high, with German-U.S. spreads at their widest since August 2019, boosting the dollar's yield advantage.

Short-term rate markets highlighted disparity between Fed and ECB expectations. Eurodollars EDU3 hit a fresh 6-3/4-year low as investors continue to price in a higher Fed terminal rate, while Euribors FEIH4 struck a four-day high on a less hawkish ECB view.

Investors will scrutinize the minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting on Wednesday for clues about balance sheet reduction and the possibility of a 50 bps hike at the May and subsequent meetings.

The solid March U.S. employment report reinforced expectations of a more aggressive Fed as it fights high inflation.

Techs increasingly highlight downside risks. EUR/USD has broken below the 10- and 21-DMAs as well as the 50% Fib of the 1.0806-1.1185 rally and rising wedge base on daily charts. Falling RSIs reinforce the downside risks.

A test of the 1.0800 or lower still seems likely.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3u69zmp

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/37dR0DC

edu3https://tmsnrt.rs/3j0OLGu

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.