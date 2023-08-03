BUZZ-COMMENT-Downgrade rattles traders but they'll probably gamble again

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating has rattled currency traders who have moved to pare some of the risks they held, but they'll probably gamble again.

Financial markets, including currencies, are trading positively with equity surges guiding most traders and investors to take greater risks.

The downgrade came when equities were close to their best levels for this year and drops following the downgrade should account for these bullish extremes.

If the reaction to the S&P downgrade in 2011 is anything to go by, there is good reason to expect that a dip for equities will be followed by a resumption of the uptrend. In August 2011, the S&P 500 dropped over 200 points - which was a large percentage of the index which started the month around 1300. By October most of the losses resulting from the downgrade were recovered.

This time, the S&P 500 has dropped around 100 points from July's 4607 peak - the 2023 high - a small reaction compared to 2011.

It probably won't be long before investors return to U.S. markets which offer a variety of assets that are unrivalled and are usually more liquid than comparable markets in other major nations.

If so, currency trends which have been popular this year are likely to hold, with traders selling dollars vs euro and pound into the rally that's followed the downgrade, and selling yen or other lower-yielding currencies in exchange for higher-yielding currencies - especially those that are free floating

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

