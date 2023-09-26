BUZZ-COMMENT-Dovish rate view suggests more trouble for sterling

GBP/USD was holding near the 6-month low of 1.2168 it struck earlier on Tuesday, reflecting the ongoing response to the lower BoE rate trajectory that has pulled sterling back consistently from mid-July highs and could send it to down near 1.1805.

Unraveling UK terminal rate expectations, which have fallen from near 6.5% to 5.35%, have fueled an unwinding of sterling longs, evaporating GBP/USD's once-impressive 2023 gains to a paltry 0.75%.

Rate cuts, as per a recent Reuters poll, are priced in by Q3 2024, confirming rate expectations as seen on Eikon's IRPR page.

The recent dovish shift by BoE policymakers, who voted 5-4 to hold rates steady on Sept. 21, marked a significant change in UK rate expectations in the absolute, and relative to the Fed, who came out of its Sept. 20 meeting with a decidedly more hawkish tack.

In addition to the shift in relative rate expectations, current GBP longs are wary of still well-above target inflation, which remains at a lofty 6.7%.

With GBP/USD under the spell of multiple bearish crosses, should inflation remain elevated, shorts will target Mar 2023 lows by 1.1780.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/451ePa4

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

