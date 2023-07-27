BUZZ-COMMENT-Dovish Lagarde lowers the bar for a September pause

News & Insights

July 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EDT

July 27 (Reuters) - A notably dovish message from ECB President Christine Lagarde has taken EUR/USD lower, with a break below 1.10 raising the risk of a deeper retracement.

As had been highlighted in the run up to the ECB meeting , weak euro zone data had mounted dovish pressure on the bank, which prompted even the more hawkish policymakers to have a change of heart regarding future rate hikes.

Within the statement, the ECB altered its wording to note that rates will be "set at" sufficiently restrictive levels, a subtle change from the previous statement that rates will be "brought to" sufficiently restrictive levels.

Markets may see this as a nod that the ECB are now at peak rates, which was also backed up by Lagarde saying that there is no more ground to cover at this point.

In light of dismal euro zone data, the bar to pause from September has been materially lowered, in markets' view. Therefore, with markets continuing to price in 68% probability of another rate hike by year end 0#ECBWATCH, downside risks remain for the euro.

Incoming data will continue to guide policy, but in relation to the Federal Reserve, the ECB appear closer to the pause button.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

