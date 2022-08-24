US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Dovish Jackson Hole the tonic EUR/USD longs need

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

EUR/USD weakened on Wednesday, ignoring interest rate and options trends that would typically be bullish, in a clear sign that the market needs a dovish Jackson Hole surprise from the Fed to invigorate longs.

The tightening trend in German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR -- now at their narrowest since July 5 -- has been eroding the dollar's yield advantage but failing to lift EUR/USD.

Similarly, EUR/USD risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN indicate options investors are less wary of EUR/USD downside -- with vol premiums for puts over calls shrinking since August 18-19 -- but unable to stall EUR/USD's slide.

The buildup to Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech appears to have overshadowed other market influences, with investors expecting a hawkish tone even though recent U.S. data indicates inflation may be moderating and growth slowing.

That could give EUR/USD longs reason to hope for Powell to indicate a less hawkish policy stance, potentially weighing on U.S. rates EDZ2 and the dollar.

However, if markets interpret Powell as surprisingly hawkish, EUR/USD should extend its down trend, potentially breaking the December 2022 low and leading shorts to target key support near 0.9600.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

