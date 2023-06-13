BUZZ-COMMENT-Dovish Fed would be cherry on top for EUR/USD longs

June 13 (Reuters) - Below-forecast U.S. CPI data proved quite a treat for EUR/USD longs, resulting in a one-month high, and dovish signals by the Fed on Wednesday would be the cherry on top.

Investors focused on the fall in May headline CPI below estimates -- instead of core which merely met expectations -- as a sign that disinflation is becoming entrenched, which should hasten the end of Fed's hiking cycle and potentially undermine the dollar.

U.S. SOFR futures prices SRAU3 rallied, reflecting a higher probability of a pause in Fed hikes.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below the 10-day moving average, eroding some of the dollar's yield advantage over the euro as U.S.-German 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR tightened to resistance near -155 bps.

EUR/USD rallied through the daily cloud base and 38.2% Fibo retracement of 1.1096-1.0635, peaking at 1.0823 before some gains faded as investors settled in to await the Fed.

CME's FedWatchTool indicates rates will remain unchanged on Wednesday while the probability of no change in July increased to 35% from 26% on Monday. https://tinyurl.com/yfj43vd9

Should the Fed indicate the hiking cycle is complete, EUR/USD could rally and eventually test April's monthly high.

