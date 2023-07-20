BUZZ-COMMENT-Dovish BoE repricing may dog sterling further

July 20 (Reuters) - Wednesday’s softer than expected UK inflation print has led to a continuation of the dovish repricing for the BoE that could continue to hinder sterling, keeping near-term support in focus.

Markets are now pricing in a sub-6% peak rate versus 6.5% a fortnight ago, while declining bets on a 50bp hike at the August meeting have diminished the probability of such a move to 28%.

That leaves sterling bulls in a somewhat precarious position as the disinflation narrative rises in volume.

As such, with a 25bps rate hike at the August meeting becoming the base case the dovish repricing is likely to keep the pound on the backfoot with UK-US rate differentials pointing towards a move to 1.2800.

That said, BoE's Dave Ramsden -- typically on the hawkish spectrum of the MPC -- did say that inflation still showed signs of persistance, while calling for a faster pace of quantitative tightening.

For GBP/USD, near-term support is situated at 1.2848 with a close below likely to open door for a move to 1.2680-1.2700. On the topside, prior support at 1.2990-1.3000 is now resistance.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSD daily chart https://tmsnrt.rs/43zV4FK

BOE Dec pricing https://tmsnrt.rs/3PYCN1U

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.