BUZZ-COMMENT-Dovish BoE hike tempers outlook for sterling gains

Sterling rallied to 7-week highs by 1.2341 on Thursday after the BoE hiked by 25bp but struggled to maintain the high ground since the decision came with a dovish 7-2 vote and statement that could keep GBP/USD capped in the mid 1.23s as traders await a new catalyst.

Markets took as dovish the comment in the BoE statement that "if there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required", coming as it did on the heels of Wednesday's 10.4% CPI rise.

Sideways trading in cable could persist as traders await further data.

While futures IRPR are pricing in similar rate paths for the U.S. and UK in 2023, it seems unlikely either will halt hikes and pivot to steady-to-lower policy given 6% and 10.4% headline inflation.

UK CPI has hovered above 10% since September 2022, while U.S. inflation has begun moving steadily lower since June 2022.

Should U.S. inflation continue on a path lower on a quicker pace than in the UK, GBP/USD bulls are likely to pull the pound higher, eyeing 2023's high by 1.2448.

