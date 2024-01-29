News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Doubts among dollar shorts grow ahead of the Fed

January 29, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Jan 29 (Reuters) - FX speculators' U.S dollar short positions are being reduced as the greenback's strong January rise has put doubt in the minds of those that have been bearish as Federal Reserve policy meeting looms. However, technical supply limits the U.S. currency's upside for now.

The speculative short position -- derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the euro, yen, pound, Swiss franc, Canadian and Australian dollars -- continues to shrink. For the week ending Jan. 23, the value of net short positions held by speculators fell to $3.59 billion from $7.10 billion a week earlier.

USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six other currencies, remains capped by thick Ichimoku cloud resistance that currently spans the 102.785-104.265 region. The dollar was steady on Monday as investors took stock of U.S. economic data ahead of the Fed on Wednesday, while escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East kept a lid on risk sentiment.

