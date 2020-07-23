BUZZ-COMMENT-Don't take the dollar index at face value

July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index gets a lot of attention, but it's not a great measure of dollar value -- 57.6% of the index is euro. It's more an anti-euro index and may deceive traders.

Since March, the euro has surged, driving down the index almost 8%, which given its title and widespread use will create an impression of dollar weakness.

Because the USD index is also traded, it probably gets much more attention than dollar's actual trade-weighted value. The USD index updates constantly while the TWI is reported monthly. So the USD index is something of a necessity for traders trying to measure changes in dollar value.

The dollar index is pushing the 2020 low after plunging from its March peak. AUD at 2020 highs reflects a big change in dollar value, but CAD and NZD are still below 2020 highs.

Cable is well below its March peak . USD/JPY is little changed while USD/CNH is slightly above March's low .

Euro strength has a negative consequence

